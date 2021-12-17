Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

