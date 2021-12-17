YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

