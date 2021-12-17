Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.