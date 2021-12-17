Reviewing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Cleveland-Cliffs 12.44% 75.62% 13.97%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MP Materials and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 9 0 2.75

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $26.91, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than MP Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 55.38 -$21.83 million $0.67 62.46 Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.92 -$122.00 million $3.87 5.31

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats Cleveland-Cliffs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

