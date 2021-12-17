Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of MUDS stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.