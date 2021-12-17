Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,903.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,765.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

