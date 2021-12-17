Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 88.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,024 shares of company stock valued at $730,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

