Huntington National Bank Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

