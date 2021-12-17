Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition by 65.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

