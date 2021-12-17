Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $75,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 232,715 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.