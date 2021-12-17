African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 3.7% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

African Gold Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

