China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 1,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

