Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 0%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) was down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.08 and last traded at C$20.38. Approximately 52,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 95,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3168392 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 30.75%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

