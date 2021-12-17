Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $33.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $30,216,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth $29,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth $16,147,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

