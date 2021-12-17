FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Down 0.9%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 230,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,348,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.