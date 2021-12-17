Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Trading 26.7% Higher

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) shares traded up 26.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 37,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 8,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

About Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

