Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.12

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 9303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.