Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

