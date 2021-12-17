Ares Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

