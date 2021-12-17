Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.