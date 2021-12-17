Insider Buying: LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Major Shareholder Acquires 253,000 Shares of Stock

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.80 on Friday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveVox by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

