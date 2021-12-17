Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 38,820 shares.The stock last traded at $190.71 and had previously closed at $191.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASR. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.