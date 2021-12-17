Martin J. Wygod Purchases 6,678 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,023.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

