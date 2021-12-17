Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

