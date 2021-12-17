Community Bank N.A. Has $373,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

