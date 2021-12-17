Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

