Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $40,016,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,225 shares of company stock worth $45,498,733 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

