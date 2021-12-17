Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 50,000 Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.74 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

HYZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

