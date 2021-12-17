Insider Buying: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Director Acquires C$68,400.00 in Stock

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Director Essam Hamza bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

DOC opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$263.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$3.25.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

