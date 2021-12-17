Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.72 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

