Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.
Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.72 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.
In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
