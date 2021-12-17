MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 144.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGM Growth Properties stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.