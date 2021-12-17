RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.