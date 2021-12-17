180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

