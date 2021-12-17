180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.