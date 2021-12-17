180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 619 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

