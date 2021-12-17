Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $72,409,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.