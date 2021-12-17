Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.03 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.77). Approximately 6,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 187,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.77).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The company has a market cap of £411.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

