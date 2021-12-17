Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.57

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

