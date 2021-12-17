SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIF opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

