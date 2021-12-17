FY2021 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

