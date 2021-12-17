RBB Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RBB stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

