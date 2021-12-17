Piper Sandler Comments on West Bancorporation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WTBA stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.