WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 392.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $529.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.