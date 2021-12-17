International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 1.5% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.87 and last traded at C$6.87. 23,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 58,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

