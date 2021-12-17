Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 16,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 6,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.39%.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.