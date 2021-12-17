Francis Patrick Ostronic Buys 3,000 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 864 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $4,104.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $5,900.00.

CYTH stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.