First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Mell purchased 107,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,171,459 shares in the company, valued at C$888,008.52.

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

