BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.35. Approximately 87,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 198,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.48.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.