NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NYSE NKE opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

