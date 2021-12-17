Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Progressive Call Options (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 35,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,685% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,259 call options.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.
In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $103.02 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
